On Wednesday, Ryan McMahon (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .216.
  • McMahon has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (15.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 31.1% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 19 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.283 AVG .152
.328 OBP .239
.491 SLG .304
7 XBH 7
2 HR 2
9 RBI 7
25/4 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 24
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.21 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.