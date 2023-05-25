Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Colorado Rockies versus Braxton Garrett and the Miami MarlinsMay 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 25, when he went 0-for-4 against the Rangers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .185 with a double and three walks.

Wynns has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.

Wynns has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

