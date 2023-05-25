The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has a double and a walk while hitting .150.

Toglia has gotten at least one hit twice this season in seven games, including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Toglia has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

