Thursday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (21-29) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (25-25) at 3:10 PM ET (on May 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Rockies, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the Marlins and Kyle Freeland (4-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Rockies games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rockies have won in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 15-20 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (220 total), Colorado is the 15th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule