The Miami Marlins (25-25) will look to Jorge Soler, on a two-game homer streak, against the Colorado Rockies (21-29) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Coors Field.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.88 ERA).

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Coors Field

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed two innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.

Freeland has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Freeland will try to collect his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will hand the ball to Garrett (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing one hit.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across nine games.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Garrett has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

