Drew Waters plays his first game of the season when the Kansas City Royals take on the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)

  • Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Waters picked up at least one hit 14 times last year in 31 games played (45.2%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
  • He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 31 opportunities, 16.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Waters drove in a run in 11 out of 31 games last year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (16.1%).
  • In 12 of 31 games last year (38.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.289 AVG .196
.385 OBP .268
.533 SLG .431
6 XBH 6
2 HR 3
9 RBI 9
15/7 K/BB 25/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 17
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.47), 58th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.