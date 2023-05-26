The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Tovar enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 30 of 47 games this season (63.8%), including six multi-hit games (12.8%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (6.4%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Tovar has driven in a run in 16 games this season (34.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.5%).

In 19 games this season (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 22 20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings