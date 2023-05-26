On Friday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.061 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is hitting .147 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In 11 of 33 games this season (33.3%), Bradley has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (12.1%), Bradley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
.257 AVG .111
.350 OBP .143
.371 SLG .148
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 0
6/4 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 16
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (12.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (12.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Corbin (3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 4.47 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 57th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 71st among qualifying pitchers this season.
