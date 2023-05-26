Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on May 26 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .250.
- In 67.4% of his games this year (29 of 43), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (13 of 43), with more than one RBI five times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 38-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
