Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mike Toglia -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on May 26 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .174 with a double and two walks.
- In three of eight games this season, Toglia has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Toglia has not driven in a run this year.
- In four of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer (3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
