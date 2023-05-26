Friday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (15-36) and the Washington Nationals (21-29) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Royals securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-8) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (3-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Royals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Royals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored twice and lost both.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.

The Royals have been listed as the favorite five times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

This season Kansas City has been at least -115 favorites on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 53.5% chance to win.

Kansas City has scored 198 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

