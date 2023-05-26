Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (15-36) will face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (21-29) at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, May 26. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Nationals have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Lyles - KC (0-8, 6.99 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (3-5, 4.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Royals and Nationals matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite five times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, and fell in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Kansas City combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (39.1%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 18-28 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+110) Edward Olivares 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.