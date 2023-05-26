Vinnie Pasquantino -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .481. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
  • In 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%) Pasquantino has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Pasquantino has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this season (17 of 50), with more than one RBI six times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 20 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 16
.263 AVG .344
.348 OBP .429
.463 SLG .639
10 XBH 10
3 HR 4
13 RBI 6
7/11 K/BB 11/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 24
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.47), 57th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
