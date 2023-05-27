Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Drew Waters (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Drew Waters At The Plate (2022)
- Waters hit .240 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Waters picked up a hit in 45.2% of his games last season (14 of 31), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (25.8%).
- He hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 31), including 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 of 31 games last year (35.5%), Waters picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In 12 of 31 games last season (38.7%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.289
|AVG
|.196
|.385
|OBP
|.268
|.533
|SLG
|.431
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|9
|15/7
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).
