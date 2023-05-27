Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .230.
- Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this season (23 of 40), with more than one hit eight times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 40), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (40.0%), including five games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Nationals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
