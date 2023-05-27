The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has six doubles and three walks while hitting .267.

Castro has gotten a hit in 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%), with more than one hit on four occasions (13.8%).

In 29 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Castro has an RBI in nine of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 12 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings