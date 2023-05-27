The Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Nationals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Massey has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Massey has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games.
  • In 13 of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.245 AVG .196
.323 OBP .208
.358 SLG .196
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
6 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 19/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 23
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.0%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 2.65 ERA ranks 10th, 1.387 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.