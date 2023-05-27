MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, MJ Melendez (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .209 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.
- In 57.4% of his 47 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 47), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.5% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (4-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
