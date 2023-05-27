On Saturday, Nick Pratto (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .289 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 59.3% of his 27 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in six games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (18.5%).

He has scored in eight of 27 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 11 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings