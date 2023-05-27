How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Saturday at Chase Field, at 7:15 PM ET, with Alex Verdugo and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 13th in baseball with 60 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .436 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox are fourth in the majors with a .264 batting average.
- Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (269 total).
- The Red Sox's .334 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.
- Boston's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.330).
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 56 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Fueled by 173 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks seventh in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 259 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Arizona has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.340 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Garrett Whitlock (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, April 22, the righty threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Davies will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 9, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Davies has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Padres
|L 7-0
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Michael Wacha
|5/22/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Jaime Barria
|5/23/2023
|Angels
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Griffin Canning
|5/24/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Anderson
|5/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Zach Davies
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Merrill Kelly
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Tyler Glasnow
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Roansy Contreras
|5/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Zack Wheeler
|5/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matt Strahm
|5/24/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Ranger Suárez
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Garrett Whitlock
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Kyle Freeland
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Connor Seabold
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chase Anderson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.