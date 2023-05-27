On Saturday, May 27 at 9:10 PM ET, the New York Mets (27-25) visit the Colorado Rockies (22-30) at Coors Field. Justin Verlander will get the ball for the Mets, while Chase Anderson will take the mound for the Rockies.

The favored Mets have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The total is 11 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.15 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 21, or 56.8%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 5-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (45.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win four times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

