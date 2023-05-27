Saturday's game between the Kansas City Royals (15-37) and Washington Nationals (22-29) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (3-4) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (4-5).

Royals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 0-3.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Royals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Royals have been favored in six games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 1-6 when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Royals.

Kansas City has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 208 (four per game).

The Royals have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule