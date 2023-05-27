Brady Singer will start for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are 22nd in MLB play with 51 total home runs.

Kansas City's .384 slugging percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Kansas City is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (208 total).

The Royals rank last in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.

The Royals' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Kansas City has a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average MLB's third-worst WHIP (1.467).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Singer is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year heading into this game.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 White Sox L 5-2 Away Carlos Hernandez Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Mike Mayers Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals - Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals - Home Brady Singer MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Steven Matz 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Austin Gomber 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Karl Kauffmann

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.