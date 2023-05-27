The Kansas City Royals (15-37) and the Washington Nationals (22-29) will go head to head on Saturday, May 27 at Kauffman Stadium, with Brady Singer getting the nod for the Royals and Josiah Gray taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Nationals have -110 odds to play spoiler. Washington is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in six games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have gone 1-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (14.3% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

In the last 10 games, the Royals were favored on the moneyline three times, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have won in 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 19 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

