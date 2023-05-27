Player prop bet odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Kansas City Royals host the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Singer Stats

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 10 starts this season, Singer has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers May. 22 3.2 7 5 5 3 4 at Padres May. 16 6.0 7 4 2 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 11 6.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics May. 6 4.0 6 5 5 4 3 at Twins Apr. 30 2.2 5 8 8 5 3

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 50 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a .260/.344/.474 slash line so far this year.

Pasquantino has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 51 hits with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .241/.277/.443 on the season.

Witt Jr. heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 56 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.346/.466 so far this season.

Thomas has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

