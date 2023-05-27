Lane Thomas carries an 11-game hitting streak into the Washington Nationals' (22-29) game against the Kansas City Royals (15-37), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (3-4, 7.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.65 ERA).

Royals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.48 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 2.65 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (3-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 7.48, a 2.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.642.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Singer has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.65 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.

Gray heads into this game with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will try to build on an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).

