Vinnie Pasquantino -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .344.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 47th in slugging.

Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 32 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Pasquantino has an RBI in 17 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 51 games (39.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

