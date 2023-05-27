Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .344.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 47th in slugging.
- Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 32 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Pasquantino has an RBI in 17 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 51 games (39.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (4-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
