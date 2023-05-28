The Colorado Rockies and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is batting .172 with a double and four walks.
  • Wynns has a base hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 2
.167 AVG .200
.167 OBP .333
.333 SLG .200
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Megill (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
