Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
|Royals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Nationals
|Royals vs Nationals Odds
|Royals vs Nationals Prediction
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks while hitting .236.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.