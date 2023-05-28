Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .283 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- Blackmon is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.5%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 15 games this season (31.9%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 23 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|20 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.