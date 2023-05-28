Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Harold Castro (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has six doubles and three walks while hitting .277.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (19 of 30), with at least two hits five times (16.7%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 30 games this season.
- Castro has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Megill (5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
