The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .223 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Massey has an RBI in 11 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 23 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

