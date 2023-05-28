Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk -- hitting .353 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on May 28 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has seven doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .351.
- In 81.0% of his 21 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Grichuk has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 of 21 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.32 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
