Sunday's game features the Colorado Rockies (23-30) and the New York Mets (27-26) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on May 28.

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (4-4, 6.48 ERA).

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 12 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (239 total, 4.5 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule