Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets will take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday.

Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 43 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 239 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Colorado has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.06) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.484 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (4-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Gomber has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Marlins W 5-4 Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins L 10-2 Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins W 7-6 Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets L 5-2 Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets W 10-7 Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets - Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Karl Kauffmann Tommy Henry 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Ryne Nelson 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Connor Seabold Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Brandon Pfaadt 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Jordan Lyles

