When the New York Mets (27-26) and Colorado Rockies (23-30) meet in the series rubber match at Coors Field on Sunday, May 28, Tylor Megill will get the nod for the Mets, while the Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the hill. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Mets (-145). The total is 12.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (5-3, 4.32 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.48 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 38 times and won 21, or 55.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mets have gone 13-15 (46.4%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 12 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+110) Harold Castro 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+135) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Ryan McMahon 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+115)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

