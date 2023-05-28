Player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the New York Mets visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 19 walks and 21 RBI (49 total hits).

He has a slash line of .283/.368/.451 so far this season.

Blackmon has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Mets May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 11 doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .333/.387/.519 slash line on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Tylor Megill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Megill Stats

Tylor Megill (5-3) will take the mound for the Mets, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Megill has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

Megill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs May. 23 3.2 6 6 4 5 2 vs. Rays May. 18 6.0 4 2 2 4 1 at Nationals May. 12 5.0 4 2 1 4 4 vs. Rockies May. 6 4.2 6 3 3 4 3 vs. Braves May. 1 5.2 4 3 3 4 3

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 47 hits with three doubles, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .239/.339/.558 slash line so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Rockies May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Cubs May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 61 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .300/.383/.448 on the year.

Nimmo brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, three triples, three walks and two RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 26 2-for-2 3 0 0 6 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-6 2 0 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

