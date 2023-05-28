How to Watch the Royals vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against MacKenzie Gore, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
|Royals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Nationals Odds
|Royals vs Nationals Prediction
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 52 total home runs.
- Kansas City is slugging .383, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Royals rank 24th in the majors with a .231 batting average.
- Kansas City has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (210 total runs).
- The Royals are 29th in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.
- The Royals strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
- Pitchers for the Royals combine for the third-worst WHIP in the majors (1.466).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Daniel Lynch will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old lefty started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 12-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-2
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Austin Gomber
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Karl Kauffmann
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Kyle Freeland
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.