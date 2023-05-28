Daniel Lynch will toe the rubber for the Kansas City Royals (15-38) on Sunday, May 28 versus the Washington Nationals (23-29), who will answer with MacKenzie Gore. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Nationals are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Royals (-110). Washington is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Royals' game versus the Nationals but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Nationals with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have gone 1-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (12.5% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Royals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have come away with 20 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 20 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-4.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.