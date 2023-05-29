Bobby Witt Jr. -- batting .225 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .232 with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (31 of 53), with at least two hits 14 times (26.4%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (52.8%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6 Home Away 28 GP 25 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

