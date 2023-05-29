Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (8.0%).
- In 21 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
