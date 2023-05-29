The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Tovar has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.0% of them.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tovar has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (8.0%).
  • In 21 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 22
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
