The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Profar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .200.

In 32 of 46 games this year (69.6%) Profar has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (30.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).

In 20 games this year (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 20 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

