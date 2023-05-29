Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .269 with six doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
- Bryant has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.02 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
