On Monday, MJ Melendez (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

In 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%) Melendez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.3%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 13 games this season (26.5%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), with two or more runs five times (10.2%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 21 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings