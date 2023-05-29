MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Cardinals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, MJ Melendez (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.
- In 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%) Melendez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.3%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 13 games this season (26.5%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), with two or more runs five times (10.2%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
