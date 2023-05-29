On Monday, MJ Melendez (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%) Melendez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.3%).
  • In five games this season, he has hit a home run (10.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 13 games this season (26.5%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), with two or more runs five times (10.2%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
.192 AVG .245
.289 OBP .302
.359 SLG .408
7 XBH 5
3 HR 1
10 RBI 7
27/11 K/BB 19/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 21
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 6.33 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
