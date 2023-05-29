Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Nolan Jones (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)
- Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Jones got a hit in 42.9% of his 28 games last year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those contests.
- Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- Jones drove in a run in six games last season out of 28 (21.4%), including multiple RBIs in 10.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He scored a run in six of 28 games last year (21.4%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.143
|AVG
|.314
|.211
|OBP
|.375
|.171
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
