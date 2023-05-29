The Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) host the Colorado Rockies (24-30) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has an average of .315 (ninth in league) for the Diamondbacks, and Elias Diaz is fourth at .333 for the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Karl Kauffmann (0-2, 9.35 ERA).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-2, 5.02 ERA) vs Kauffmann - COL (0-2, 9.35 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Karl Kauffmann

Kauffmann (0-2) starts for the Rockies, his third of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

He has a 9.35 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .371 against him over his two games this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (1-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.365 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Nelson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Ryne Nelson vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank sixth in MLB with a .261 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 15th in the league (.409) and 45 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 9-for-19 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over four innings.

