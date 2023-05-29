Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will take the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Adam Wainwright, who gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .383 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 213 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined 1.466 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josh Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times already this campaign, but will make his first start.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Mike Mayers Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals L 12-10 Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals L 4-2 Home Brady Singer Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home Daniel Lynch MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Josh Staumont Adam Wainwright 5/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Zack Greinke Miles Mikolas 6/2/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Lyles Austin Gomber 6/3/2023 Rockies - Home Brady Singer Karl Kauffmann 6/4/2023 Rockies - Home Daniel Lynch Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins - Away - Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.