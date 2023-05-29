In the series opener on Monday, May 29, Adam Wainwright will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) as they square off against the Kansas City Royals (16-38), who will answer with Josh Staumont. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Royals are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-208). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-0, 6.33 ERA) vs Staumont - KC (0-0, 4.76 ERA)

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 13 out of the 29 games, or 44.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -208 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 67.5%.

The Cardinals went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 14, or 31.1%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Michael Massey 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

