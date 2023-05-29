Stars vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-2. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as underdogs in this decisive matchup, giving them +110 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-130).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-130
|+110
|-
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-130
|+110
|5.5
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Vegas has played 56 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.
- In the 30 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 21-9 in those games.
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 18 games this season, with 13 upset wins (72.2%).
- Dallas is 19-8 when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (70.4% win percentage).
- Vegas is 9-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+155)
|3.5 (-105)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+110)
|2.5 (-110)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-208)
|2.5 (-175)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-200)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-189)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+140)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.6
|3.00
|3.30
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|0-0
|3-6-1
|6.3
|3.10
|2.70
