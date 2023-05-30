The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with 54 hits and an OBP of .388, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 20 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

