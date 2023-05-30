The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado with 54 hits and an OBP of .388, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.
  • He ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.396 AVG .281
.415 OBP .369
.646 SLG .333
6 XBH 3
3 HR 0
13 RBI 5
9/3 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
26 GP 20
22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 11th in WHIP (1.020), and 20th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
